Bengal school jobs scam: CBI summons Abhishek Banerjee despite SC stay

April 17, 2023

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday summoned Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on the basis of an order by the Calcutta High Court in connection with his alleged involvement in the school jobs-for-bribes scam.

The summoning by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI dated April 16 was delivered to Mr. Banerjee at 1.45 p.m., despite the Supreme Court earlier in the day staying the execution of the High Court order till April 24.

Reacting to the developments, Mr. Banerjee said the summons to him despite a stay by the apex court amount to “contempt of court”.

“In its desperation to ‘harass’ and ‘target’ me, BJP exposes CBI & ED to contempt of court! SC stayed the Calcutta HC’s order in the morning that granted permission to the Central Agencies to summon me. Yet, the ‘summon’ was hand-delivered today at 1:45 pm. Grave State of affairs!” the Trinamool leader had tweeted.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court in an order on April 13 ordered that all the “aspects which have been indicated above, including the public speech of one Abhishek Banerjee, should also not be outside the investigation of CBI and if necessary, by ED”.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, on Monday decided to hear the plea on April 24, and had stayed the direction of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the High Court that Mr. Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the case, can be questioned by the ED and the CBI, and such “interrogation should be made soon.”

The stay was granted at around 11.15 a.m.

“The petition was in the mentioning list. Dr. A.M. Singhvi has adverted to the contents of the order and the directions passed by which the ED and the CBI have been directed to file a report with respect to a probe in connection with a public speech by Abhishek Banerjee. List on April 24, 2023. Till the next date of listing, there shall be stay on all action against petitioner in relation to the directions passed in impugned order,” the apex court ordered.

MLA arrested, third in job scam

In another development, the CBI on Monday arrested Jiban Krishna Saha, Trinamool Congress MLA from Burwan in Murshidabad, in the recruitment scam.

Mr. Saha is the third Trinamool Congress MLA to be arrested by the Central investigating agencies in the recruitment scam after former education Minister Partha Chatterjee and MLA Manik Bhattacharya.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the arrest of MLAs as a ‘game plan’ by the BJP to reduce the Trinamool Congress’ strength in the Assembly.

The CBI officials were conducting a search at his premises of Mr. Saha over the past three days and recovered five bags of documents near the boundary wall of his residence. The MLA had allegedly thrown his mobile phones in a pond in his premises, which was recovered by the CBI after much difficulty.

Mr. Saha was remanded to four days of CBI custody by a court in Kolkata.

