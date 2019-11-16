Bengal roads in bad shape: Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday visited Murshidabad district even after his formal request for a helicopter was denied and complained about the condition of roads. “I can talk about the road condition as I am fresh from my travel. We started at 5 a.m. this morning. The national highway is fine and I want to thank Gadkari ji, some of the State roads were similar but as we reached 150-200 km close to Murshidabad, the road condition worsened. I had to withstand quite a few bumps.”

Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “The cost of the helicopter will be borne by the people . If his health does not permit, why undertake such a trip?”

Asked about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks directed at him, the Governor said if the CM has any issue, she can discuss it with him directly. “Dialogue between a Chief Minister and the Governor is either one-to-one or through a communication. I have got no communication from the government so far that any of my actions is beyond my right. If she has any issue, either she will discuss with me or write to me,” he said.

On Thursday, responding to the role of the Governor in Maharashtra, Ms. Banerjee had said: “In my State, you are seeing what is going on. Just like parallel administration they like to run.”