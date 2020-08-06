Bengal records 61 virus deaths, toll reaches 1,846

Kolkata

06 August 2020 00:19 IST

The State also saw 2,816 new cases

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 61 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 1,846. The State also registered 2,816 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number to 83,800.

The active cases stands at 22,992 and the discharge rate remains at 70.36%. Of the 61 deaths, 25 were from Kolkata, 13 from North 24 Parganas and nine from Howrah district.

Councillor dies

Meanwhile, a Trinamool Congress councillor from Biddhannagar Municipal Corporation died due to COVID-19 during the day. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described Subhas Bose as “one of the many brave souls who risked their lives while working in the frontline”.

A number of leaders of Communist Party of India (Marxist) including Polit Bureau member Mohd Salim have been hospitalised after getting infected. Other party leaders like Fuad Halim and State Secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions Anadi Sahu have also been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The State observed a complete lockdown on Wednesday. 561 people were prosecuted for violating the curbs and 271 were booked for not wearing face masks in Kolkata. 19 people were also booked for spitting on roads and public places.