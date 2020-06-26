Bengal records 475 cases, total mounts to 15,648

West Bengal on Thursday yet again recorded the highest single day spike of 475 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The total number of cases in the State has reached 15,648. The number of people who have recovered stands at 10,190 taking the discharge rate to 65.12 %.
The State recorded 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 606. Six deaths were reported in Kolkata and nine from six districts.
Penal action
Meanwhile, the State government has issued orders where penal action will be taken against both government and private hospitals for denial of services to patients. While the notification for State-run hospitals said action would be taken against the medical superintendent, for private hospitals, the government said it could cancel licence. The government made it mandatory to display the number of vacant beds in both private and State-run hospitals on a daily basis.
