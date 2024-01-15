Bengal ration scam | ED sleuths raid Kolkata premises linked to TMC leader

January 15, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided several premises linked to an arrested TMC leader and his associates in connection with its probe into the alleged ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

ED teams went to four premises in central Kolkata and the office of a chartered accountant in Salk Lake on the eastern fringes of the city to carry out search operations, officials of the central agency said.

According to them, all these locations where searches were being conducted were linked to TMC leader and Bongaon Municipality's former chairman Shankar Adhya.

Central force personnel were seen guarding the premises where the raids were going on.

Earlier this month, Mr. Adhya was arrested from his residence in Simultola in Bongaon of North 24 Parganas district after searches were conducted by the agency at properties linked to him and his family members.

Mr. Adhya is considered to be close to state minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, who was also arrested in connection with the alleged scam last year.