Bengal poll outcome will not affect Tripura: CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. File Photo.

Agartala

04 May 2021 19:50 IST

The outcome of the West Bengal Assembly elections would not have any impact on Tripura politics, according to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Without naming any political entity, he urged ‘people’ to give up hope of gaining ground in the State as a fallout of the West Bengal poll results.

Mr. Deb asserted that the BJP was not worried about any challenge from any political quarter as the party readies for elections in 2023.

He was speaking at a press conference in the party office on Tuesday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman and MPs Pratima Bhowmik and Rebati Tripura.

Advertising

Advertising

He lashed out at the Trinamool Congress for allegedly organising relentless violence against Opposition workers and supporters in West Bengal since election results were declared.

Mr. Deb said adequate measures and medical facilities were at place in the State to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The State had adequate stock of oxygen to support critical COVID-19 patients, he asserted.The government would amend restrictions based on COVID-19 linked health situations.

He also pointed to the extension of night curfew in Agartala and all towns of the State from Tuesday owing to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Health officials earlier confirmed the detection of double mutant viruses in the State.