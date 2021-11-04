Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee dies at 75

Mr. Mukherjee was a key Minister in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet.

Senior West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee passed away in Kolkata on November 4. He undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among those who visited SSKM Hospital after the Trinamool Congress leader breathed his last. "He was likely to be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. He suffered cardiac arrest and passed away," Ms. Banerjee said. She described Mr. Mukherjee death as a "great loss" .

Mr. Mukherjee, who was a key Minister in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet, was 75. He held several portfolio including the Panchayat department. He started his career with the Congress, and was one of the youngest Ministers in the Congress government led by Siddhartha Sankar Ray at the age of 26. He was also Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation from 2000 to 2005.

Mr. Mukherjee was with the Congress party till 1999 and was one of the stalwarts of West Bengal Congress along with veteran leaders like Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi and Somendranath Mitra.

He switched sides and joined Trinamool Congress in 1999, and was active with the party till 2005. He joined Trinamool again in 2010 and was a Minister in the Mamata Banerjee government from 2011.

In his political career spanning over five decades, Mr. Mukherjee had represented several Assembly constituencies in Kolkata including Ballygunge and Chowringhee. He was elected MLA from Ballygunge in the 2021 Assembly polls. His name had figured in the Narada sting videos and was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation along with two other Trinamool leaders on May 17, 2021 and was granted bail a few days later.