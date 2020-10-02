Bengal Minister calls Governor Dhankhar “Noirajyapal”

Kolkata

02 October 2020 14:18 IST

At an event to observe Gandhi Jayanti

Differences between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the West Bengal government came to fore on Friday at an event to observe Gandhi Jayanti. Senior Minister in the West Bengal State government, Bratya Basu, who accompanied the Governor at Gandhi Ghat Barrackpore, called the Governor “Noirajyapal”. (Noirajya means lawlessness or anarchy in Bengal and Rajyapal refers to Governor) also (Noi means ‘no’ in Bengali).

“Ask him what his views on the DM [distric magistrate] Hathras trying to intimidate the family members of the victim… Why by making such comments, he is putting a prefix of ‘Noi’ to his name turning his name from ‘Rajyapal’ to ‘Noirajyapal’,” Mr Basu told journalists at the venue.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan were present.

Earlier, the Governor Dhankhar raised a number of issues, including political violence, ‘denial’ of PM Kisan benefits to the State farmers and ‘targeting’ of the Raj Bhawan. “I will appeal everyone to free West Bengal of political violence. There should not be bomb-making factories and terror modules here,” he told journalists after paying homage to the Father of The Nation.

Differences between the government and the Raj Bhawan have come to fore many a times.

Leader of the Opposition Andul Mannan called the development unfortunate. It should not have happened at an event where Gandhi Jayanti was observed, he said.