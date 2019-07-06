Bengal man’s death sparks political row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday alleged that a 28-year-old man was killed by Trinamool activists at Swarupganj in Nabadwip block in West Bengal’s Nadia district for being a supporter of the BJP.

“A youngster named Krishna Debnath was brutally murdered by Trinamool goons for supporting BJP and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. [Chief Minister] Mamata Banerjee’s bloodthirsty politics will soon see its end,” BJP MP and Union Minister for State Babul Supriyo tweeted.

The Trinamool said the death had nothing to do with politics. “Trinamool has no connection with the incident,” said gram panchayat chief Sirajul Sheikh.

He said the man was drunk and he reportedly misbehaved with a woman, prompting some residents to beat him up.

A police officer of the district, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that a complaint had been registered on the basis of allegations of the family. The police had, prima facie, ruled out any political connection to the murder, the officer added.

“Krishna Debnath was attacked late in the evening on July 3 when he was returning home,” the police said in a statement. “Later, he was found in pool of blood near a local club. He was rushed to Shantinagar Hospital locally. His health deteriorated and he was referred to NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where he died on Friday. On Saturday, local BJP leadership held a road blockade with the body in the area.” the police added.