Other States

Bengal lynching case: 12 arrested

more-in

A dozen men have been arrested in connection with the lynching of two persons on suspicion of cattle theft in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

The incident took place on Thursday in Mathabanga area when Rabiul Islam and Prakash Das were taking two cows in a van. They were stopped by the locals and beaten up. The police admitted them to a hospital but they died of their injuries.

The State Assembly has recently passed the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, and it is awaiting the Governor’s assent.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 12:07:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bengal-lynching-case-12-arrested/article30054862.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY