Bengal lynching case: 12 arrested

A dozen men have been arrested in connection with the lynching of two persons on suspicion of cattle theft in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.
The incident took place on Thursday in Mathabanga area when Rabiul Islam and Prakash Das were taking two cows in a van. They were stopped by the locals and beaten up. The police admitted them to a hospital but they died of their injuries.
The State Assembly has recently passed the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, and it is awaiting the Governor’s assent.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.