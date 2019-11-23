Bengal lynching case: 12 arrested

A dozen men have been arrested in connection with the lynching of two persons on suspicion of cattle theft in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

The incident took place on Thursday in Mathabanga area when Rabiul Islam and Prakash Das were taking two cows in a van. They were stopped by the locals and beaten up. The police admitted them to a hospital but they died of their injuries.

The State Assembly has recently passed the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, and it is awaiting the Governor’s assent.