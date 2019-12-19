Bengal Guv. wants to visit violence-hit districts

Expressing his satisfaction over the briefing provided by senior officials of the West Bengal government on Wednesday, Governor Jadgeep Dhankhar said that he would like to visit the areas affected by violence after taking the State government into confidence.

“The fact that the Chief Secretary and the DGP briefed me is very positive indication that we can work together in future,” Mr. Dhankar said after CS Rajiva Sinha and DGP Virendra called on him at Raj Bhawan.

Over the past few days, the Governor had sent a number of communications to the State government that senior officials should come and brief him about the prevailing law and order situation. After the meeting, Mr. Dhankhar said that he was hopeful that situation will improve.

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he said, “it is the law of the law and must be respected by all.”

“I appeal to all to abide by it. The Act is not against any citizen of India. It does not deprive any citizen in any manner whatsoever,” he said. Mr Dhankhar said any misinformation has to be dispelled and any redressal against it should only be in “judicial domain” .