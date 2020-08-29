Bengal govt. writes to Railway Board, says train services can be resumed

The West Bengal government has written a letter to the Railway Board, stating that metro and local train services can be resumed in a limited manner in the state but with all health safety protocols.
The government also requested the board to put in place the required logistics for smooth operations of the services.
In a letter to the Railway Board chairman, state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, “This is to bring to your notice that state government is of the view that metro and local train services can be resumed in Bengal in a limited manner maintaining the norms of physical distancing and health hygiene protocols.”
Before resumption of the services, the required modalities and logistics to ensure smooth operation may be worked out in consultation with the state government, the letter, sent to the board on Friday, said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday said her government is willing to allow one-fourth of suburban trains services and full Metro Railway services with adequate safety protocols, including social distancing from September 1.
The letter, however, did not suggest any date from which metro and local train services can be resumed.
