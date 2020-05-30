Bengal govt. to recruit more workers

Kolkata

30 May 2020 05:00 IST

“This workforce increase will ensure that public services are uninterrupted and unhindered,” Mamata Banerjee said.

At a time when job cuts are a regular feature, the West Bengal government on Friday night announced more recruitment.

“With multiple crises in the State, we have decided to increase State government workforce capacity from 50% to 70%,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter. The additional workers would be mainly engaged in “relief and restoration work”, she said.

“This workforce increase will ensure that public services are uninterrupted and unhindered,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

In the case of the private sector, the “prerogative lies with the respective managements of private entities to decide on workforce capacity and act accordingly”. While the lockdown would continue, the jute mills and the tea gardens would let 100% of its workforce operate, she said.