Bengal govt. to recruit more workers

At a time when job cuts are a regular feature, the West Bengal government on Friday night announced more recruitment.
“With multiple crises in the State, we have decided to increase State government workforce capacity from 50% to 70%,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter. The additional workers would be mainly engaged in “relief and restoration work”, she said.
“This workforce increase will ensure that public services are uninterrupted and unhindered,” she said.
In the case of the private sector, the “prerogative lies with the respective managements of private entities to decide on workforce capacity and act accordingly”. While the lockdown would continue, the jute mills and the tea gardens would let 100% of its workforce operate, she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.