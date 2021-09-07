Bengal govt moves division bench against HC order on Suvendu

Kolkata

Monday order of court said no coercive action should be taken against him without its permission

The West Bengal government on Tuesday filed an appeal before a division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar of the Calcutta High Court against an order by a single bench on Monday that granted relief to Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

The Monday order of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha said no coercive action should be taken against him without the court’s permission. This bench stayed three of the five police complaints against the BJP leader. In two other cases, the police can question him but cannot take coercive against him.

“Prima facie, there appears to be an attempt at implicating and victimising him in criminal cases and mala fides, malice and collateral purpose in registering the FIRs against the petitioner and his associates. A scheme and or conspiracy and or pattern and or stratagem appear to have been devised to entrap the petitioner and his associates to ensure their incarceration and custody inter alia to embarrass them,” Justice Mantha said in the order.

The cases were registered against Mr. Adhikari after December 2020, when he joined the BJP. These cases involve an alleged unnatural death in 2018, threat to a police officer, a job scam and snatching a gold chain.

The matter is likely to be heard before the division bench on Wednesday.

The State BJP leadership has said the cases against Mr. Adhikari are a result of the summons issued by Central agencies to Trinamool Congress leaders.