Bengal govt has ‘anti-Hindu’ mindset, its policies driven by ‘minority appeasement’: Nadda

BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, accusing it of having an “anti- Hindu” mindset and pursuing “minority appeasement” policies.
Slamming the ruling party in West Bengal for running a “corrupt dispensation” in the state, Mr. Nadda said even Rabindranath Tagore’s legacy was sullied by TMC-backed land mafia at Visva-Bharati University at Santiniketan.
“When the entire country was watching the ‘bhoomi pujan’ (of Ram temple in Ayodhya), Mamata Banerjee imposed a lockdown in West Bengal on August 5 to prevent people from being part of the occasion at the local level.”
“In sharp contrast, lockdown was withdrawn due to Bakrid. This shows that the state government’s policies are driven by an anti-Hindu mindset and appeasement politics,” Mr. Nadda said, while digitally addressing the newly-formed state committee of the saffron party.
Hitting out at the West Bengal government over the ongoing political killings in the state, he wondered why the “champions of democracy” were silent on the “death of more than 100 BJP activists” in the state.
He said the Narendra Modi government has shown the world how to successfully fight COVID-19.
