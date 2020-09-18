Bengal govt., experts spar over NGT order

The West Bengal government and some environmentalists from Kolkata are all set for a showdown in the Supreme Court over allowing one of the biggest water bodies in the heart of the city to be used for Chhath Puja celebrations.
The development comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) refused to entertain a review petition of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Agency (KMDA) to allow Rabindra Sarobar, a park and water body in south Kolkata, for Chhath Puja. KMDA, an agency under the State’s Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, is the custodian of the Rabindra Sarobar.
“We wanted the NGT to allow the park for one day, but unfortunately, the NGT did not allow us. We will approach the Supreme Court,” said Firhad Hakim, the State’s Urban Development Minister.
However, environmentalist Subhas Dutta, who had taken the issue to the NGT, said that the State government will face a defeat in the Supreme Court as it did before the NGT. “Instead of adhering to the NGT’s order, the State government is making attempts to violate it,” said Mr. Dutta.
In a 2017 order, the NGT had strictly prohibited “performance of any Puja, community picnic or organisation of other social events in and around Rabindra Sarobar”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath