Bengal Governor targets senior police officers, TMC hits back

Mr. Dhankar charged officers with being “engaged in translating politically motivated actions”

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday accused top police officials in the State of being vigorously engaged in translating politically motivated police actions. Mr. Dhankhar’s remarks were targeted at State Security Advisor (SSA) Surajit Kar Purakayastha.

“Alarming reports that De facto boss @WBPolice Surajit Kar Purakayastha #SSA @MamataOfficial vigorously engaged in translating politically motivated police actions. Concerned at Field police work of DGP- postings & transfer, investigation usurped by De facto boss Purakayastha,” the Governor tweeted.

In a series of posts, Mr Dhankhar said: “Such capitulation #DGP @WBPolice and usurpation #SSA @MamataOfficial sounds death knell of democracy . Such gross violation of Police Act and constitutional provisions proves political stance of police and administration that is by law required to be politically neutrality,” the Governor added.

Line crossed: MP

The Trinamool Congress leadership came out with a strong rebuttal to the charges. TMC MP and national spokesperson Derek O’ Brien said Governor has crossed the line.

“Normally ignore you, but you have crossed the line. Enough. You are nothing but His Master’s Voice! You are a disgrace to the office you hold. Without basis, you criticize and demean Bengal to serve your political masters. You do this while enjoying Bengal’s hospitality. Shame on you,” the TMC MP tweeted.

Meanwhile, in a reshuffle of West Bengal police, the State government transferred Diamond Harbour S.P. Bholanath Pandey and posted him as Superintendent of Police, Home Guards. Mr. Pandey was one of three IPS officers who was in charge of the security of BJP president J.P. Nadda when his convoy was attacked in Diamond Harbour. Another IPS officer Rajeev Mishra who was Inspector General, South Bengal when the incident involving BJP president occurred, has been promoted to Additional Director General of Police South Bengal. The Centre has sought that the IPS officers be sent on central deputation to which the State government demurred.