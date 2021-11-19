Bengal Governor seeks details of resolution against BSF; motion against ED, CBI

Minister says Governor is trying to disrupt functioning of Assembly

A fresh controversy erupted in West Bengal on Friday after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sought details of Assembly proceedings as regards passing a resolution against the extension of jurisdiction of the BSF and breach of privilege motion against the CBI and the ED.

In a note shared on social media, the Governor has sought details of the proceedings in seven days. The Assembly on November 16 had passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Centre’s notification to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km. The resolution, brought under Rule 169 of rules and procedure of the House, was passed with majority vote. On November 17, a breach of privilege contempt motion against the CBI and the ED was moved by Trinamool Congress’s Tapas Roy.

Filing of charge sheet

The TMC is upset that the consent of the Speaker was not taken by the Central agencies before filing charge sheets against members of the House in the Narada sting videos case.

Mr. Dhankhar wrote, “Attention of the Hon’ble Speaker be drawn also to the fact on earlier occasions also proceedings were sought but unfortunately the same are not being made available. Such a state of affairs is not only proper, but unacceptable and is also unconstitutional.”

Minister Partha Chatterjee said the Governor was trying to disrupt the functioning of the Assembly. The House was independent in itself and the resolutions were discussed and passed as per laid down procedure, he noted.

Speaker Biman Banerjee said he would make the proceedings of the House available to the Governor if he asked formally through an official letter.