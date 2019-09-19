Bengal Governor seeks clarification on anti-lynching Bill

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday sent a letter to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly seeking a clarification on The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019.

A communication from the Raj Bhawan said the Governor wanted to know the response of the Assembly Secretary on the contention made by Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan and Leader of the Left Front Legislature Party Sujan Chakraborty.

Both the leaders who met the Governor on Tuesday said the Bill circulated in the House “was not in consonance with the Bill in respect of which the Governor imparted his recommendation for introduction of the Bill in the Assembly in terms of Article 207.” Both the leaders submitted a “written representation on grave irregularities and legislative improprieties in respect of The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019.”

Both the leaders said the Bill placed in the House on August 30 was different than the draft copy of the Bill that was circulated amongst the Members of the Assembly on August 26, 2019, and the one to which the Governor had recommended introduction.

“According to them, the reason for this cannot be a printing mistake and this is a serious lapse in as much as the change is in respect to insertion of ‘death sentence’ as the maximum quantum of punishment,” a statement from the Raj Bhawan said. Even during the passage of the Bill on August 30, to which the Left parties and the Congress had issued their support, Mr. Mannan had cited these irregularities which he had brought to the notice of the Governor.