West Bengal Governor says BJP MPs prevented from relief work

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday alleged that the State administration was impeding the activities of BJP MPs.

In a series of tweets, where he mentioned four MPs representing the BJP, the Governor said he was concerned over the “politically motivated actions” meted out to the MPs by police and administration. He had raised the issue with the Lok Saha Speaker.

“Concerned at politically motivated actions meted out to MPs @Drsubhassarkar @johnbarlabjp @ArjunsinghWB @RajuBistaBJP by police and administration @MamataOfficial in over zealous mode. Flagged issue @loksabhaspeaker,” a tweet by the Governor said.

Mr. Dhankhar described the action by State officials as a “major misconduct”. Actions by the State government officials “is under scrutiny for exemplary action”. State officials “must disable political affinity”, he said.

“MPs have pivotal role, particularly in our fight #Covid19. Impeding their activities by district administration is serious. Those so engaged are in for serious consequences. Such political alignment will not be overlooked”, he wrote.

MPs’ charge

The Governor made the remarks after the MPs whom he mentioned in his tweet alleged that the State government officials were not allowing them to distribute food and other materials in their constituencies or were trying to intimidate them when they were raising question on COVID-19.

Bankura BJP MP Subhas Sarkar said the State government had lodged a criminal case against him for raising questions on the social media over the “hasty cremation” of two deceased in Bankura.

Another BJP MP, John Barla, who represents the Alipurduar constituency, alleged that his movement was being restricted by the local police.

BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh got in altercation with the police after he was allegedly stopped from distributing rations in Amdanga area of North 24 Parganas.

Earlier this week, the Governor alleged that the lockdown was not fully implemented in the State and suggested that para-military forces be called.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had retorted to the suggestion by saying that “some are trying to fish in troubled waters”.