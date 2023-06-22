Bengal Governor returns West Bengal State Election Commissioner’s joining report to State government ahead of panchayat polls

June 22, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Governor Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose on June 21 night “returned” the joining report of State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha ahead of the July 8 panchayat polls, a well-placed source at the Raj Bhavan said.

The step came days after Mr. Sinha failed to appear before the Governor after he was summoned on an urgent basis for an explanation of the incidents of murders, violence and clashes during nomination filing for the panchayat poll earlier this month.

“The governor tonight returned the joining report of SEC Rajiva Sinha. The SEC failed to appear before the Governor even when he wanted him to come to Raj Bhavan over the incidents of murders, violence and clashes,” the source told PTI.

Mr. Sinha, who was called by the Governor on June 17 at Raj Bhavan, did not appear stating that he was preoccupied with scrutiny of the nominations for the ensuing panchayat polls.

The former state chief secretary had requested Mr. Bose to exempt him from appearing before him during the day and give an appointment any other day.

