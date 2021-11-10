Bengal Governor, Mitra trade barbs

Dhankhar had sought a White Paper on the Bengal Global Business Summit

The West Bengal Government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar are once again sparring over the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), the annual event to attract investment to the industry-starved State.

On Wednesday, a day after assuming the new responsibility of Principal Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister and Adviser to the Department of Finance, Amit Mitra defended the West Bengal government against a charge by the Governor that the ground reality of BGBS belied “resounding success” syndrome.

“On November 9, he strongly supported CM’s plan of next Summit and within 24 hours he tweets venom on summits, by putting out a year-old letter to CM & FM, (me)! It is shocking that he seeks response when I had officially responded with a 4-page letter on Summits, giving data on investment offers under implementation, employment generation etc.” Mr. Mitra said in a series of tweets.

Mr. Mitra also shared the four-page letter on social media. “Is he suffering from amnesia and needs help, or is it a Machiavellian omission? Governor said on November 9 at Meet and Greet event as reported, ‘We have to ensure there is no room for conflict... no room for adversarial situation.. only one way, togetherness.’ Very next day, he tweeted the opposite of these utterances, in a mode of all-out conflict? Shocking!!!” he added.

Only a day before, Mr. Dhankhar had called upon the Chief Minister to “come out with a White Paper on #BGBS so that information is available in transparent and accountable manner.”

Seeking transparency

Mr. Dhankhar has sought response from the Chief Minister to five questions relating to BGBS.

“It is our obligation that we need to subscribe to sanctity of facts, not dictate actions by mere advertisements and statements. We are living in times where Goebbels’ stance can no longer cut ice. I am sure in a transparent and accountable manner, information sought herein above and from Finance Minister would be made available at the earliest,” the Governor wrote on Tuesday.

The timing of the war of words is crucial, as it comes at a time when the Chief Minister has announced that the BGBS would be held in 2022.

The last time the BGBS was held was in February 2019. In fact, the Chief Minister, while announcing the sixth edition of BGBS a few days ago, had urged Mr. Dhankhar to visit a foreign country and showcase West Bengal.