Bengal Governor, Speaker spar over legislative issues

Kolkata

06 December 2021 19:36 IST

Bill awaits Jagdeep Dhankhar’s assent

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday sparred on the passage of a Bill that awaits the former’s assent.

The Assembly recently passed The Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which aims to bifurcate the Howrah Municipal Corporation, dividing the civic wards in Howrah and Bally townships. The Governor has sought certain clarifications on the Bill.

Mr. Banerjee raised questions on the delay of the Bill. “Elections to the Howrah Municipal Corporation could not be held because of the delay over the Bill. There was no reason for that. If three farm bills can be passed and then withdrawn overnight , I don't see a reason for the delay,” he said. Emphasising the urgency of the Bill, he stated that the Governor could only explain the reason for the delay.

Mr. Dhankhar tweeted, “Stunned & surprised @BimanBanerjee18 stance at Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 pending consideration for want of as response @MamataOfficial to issues flagged on Nov 24. Worrisome: Speaker WBLA for over a year has not made available record in other matters.”

The Governor observed that he had sought clarifications that had not been made available. The Speaker felt that the Governor did not have anything to do with the Assembly and it was wrong.

The Trinamool Congress once again accused the Governor of overstepping his jurisdiction. The Speaker was right in raising questions over the delay, it said.