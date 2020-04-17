Bengal government starts e-registration of property deeds

The West Bengal government on Thursday announced that it has enabled e-registration of property deeds. The decision was taken by the State government after a Cabinet meeting. The State’s Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that West Bengal was most likely the State to first facilitate buying and selling of properties using e-registration during the lock down, where people will not have to visit the registration office for buying and selling of properties during the lockdown.

A press note from the State Finance Department on the e-registration of properties will start from April 20, 2020.

“Under the e-Registration process, the persons willing to register their property can complete the entire deed submission process online from his/ her own location through the e-Deed module of the registration directorate, without visiting registration office. The property will be duly registered. the registered deed will be delivered on a priority basis upon the completion of bio metrics after the lockdown is over,” the press statement from the Finance Department said.

The State government has allowed a 20% reduction of all registration fees with a maximum ceiling of ₹20,000 on registration of all e-Deeds under the new system till May 31. The decision by the State government is also aimed at arresting the slump in the real estate sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.