Bengal government ropes in private hospitals to tackle COVID-19 crisis

It’s not a time to do business and not follow rules, it’s time to help each other: CM

Observing that the next few weeks were going to be crucial, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday roped in private hospitals to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with representatives of private hospitals as well as State-run facilities and said that they should be prepared to admit patients with COVID-19 infection.

“It is not a time to do business and not follow rules. It is a time to help each other,” Ms. Banerjeee said during the meeting at State Secretariat.

Currently, only one coronavirus infection has been reported in the State.

While the Chief Minister applauded the work of the State’s primary referral hospital, the Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General Hospital, she said it was necessary to reduce the pressure on the facility. Over the past few days, patients who have arrived from abroad have queued up at the ID&BGH, causing a lot of rush there.

More beds

“There are 22 beds there. We will have to increase it to 100. At the Bangur Hospital, there is a new building. 150 beds can be arranged there. But the entrance of the hospital should not be same as the main hospital,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee suggested another 50 beds be provided at a building at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which is serving as a night shelter. She assured those present at the meeting that her government has made all necessary arrangements.

“We have ordered 300 ventilator machines, of which 70 have been delive-red. We have ordered 2 lakh masks and 30,000 gloves,” the Chief Minister said. During the meeting, several representatives of private health facilities and government bodies complained about shortage of protective gear. Ms. Banerjee said the State’s Chief Secretary had assured they would be delivered.

“We have started a ₹200 crore fund. Let it be set up as a fund where private sector [entities] which want to help can share the cost to solve the problem. If the corporate sector can sponsor equipment, it will help humanity,” she added.

When the issue of demand for masks was brought up, the CM said that people could not be denied: “Please give mask to whoever wants. Let’s not do this [deny masks]. Give them masks. Order 4 lakh more if required.”

Ms. Banerjee added that essential supplies should not be hoarded, and assured that markets and other essential services would continue functioning in the coming days.