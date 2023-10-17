ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal government releases ₹197 crore for farmers who could not sow paddy due to deficit rainfall: Mamata

October 17, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Kolkata

The fund has been released under the Bangla Shasya Bima (BSB), the W.B. Chief Minister said, adding that since the launch of the scheme in 2019, the State government has paid more than ₹2,400 crore to 85 lakh farmers

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: ANI

The West Bengal government on Tuesday (October 17) released ₹197 crore for 2.46 lakh farmers who could not sow paddy due to deficit rainfall, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The fund has been released under the Bangla Shasya Bima (BSB), she said, adding that since the launch of the scheme in 2019, the State government has paid more than ₹2,400 crore to 85 lakh farmers.

"We are releasing Rs 197 crore to 2.46 lakh affected farmers who could not sow paddy due to deficit rainfall. The claims have been finalised under Bangla Shasya Bima (BSB), which is a fully state government funded crop insurance scheme and we pay the entire premium amount. Farmers are not required to pay anything," she posted on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US