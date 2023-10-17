HamberMenu
Bengal government releases ₹197 crore for farmers who could not sow paddy due to deficit rainfall: Mamata

The fund has been released under the Bangla Shasya Bima (BSB), the W.B. Chief Minister said, adding that since the launch of the scheme in 2019, the State government has paid more than ₹2,400 crore to 85 lakh farmers

October 17, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: ANI

The West Bengal government on Tuesday (October 17) released ₹197 crore for 2.46 lakh farmers who could not sow paddy due to deficit rainfall, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The fund has been released under the Bangla Shasya Bima (BSB), she said, adding that since the launch of the scheme in 2019, the State government has paid more than ₹2,400 crore to 85 lakh farmers.

"We are releasing Rs 197 crore to 2.46 lakh affected farmers who could not sow paddy due to deficit rainfall. The claims have been finalised under Bangla Shasya Bima (BSB), which is a fully state government funded crop insurance scheme and we pay the entire premium amount. Farmers are not required to pay anything," she posted on X.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Agriculture

