Bengal government relaxes Covid curbs; allows salons, parlours to operate with 50% capacity

Kolkata

08 January 2022 13:01 IST

As part of the ongoing Covid curbs, all educational institutions are closed in the State, and flight services are regulated

The West Bengal government Saturday relaxed its COVID-19 curbs in the state, allowing salons and beauty parlours to operate with 50% capacity till 10 p.m.

An official order to this effect said the owners should ensure that the staff and customers are fully vaccinated and they follow all health protocols.

However, there was no clarification from when the order would be applicable.

Salons and parlours should be regularly sanitised, it added.

