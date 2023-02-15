ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal FM presents ₹3.39-lakh crore budget for 2023-24

February 15, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - Kolkata

The minister also said a ₹350-crore fund will be set up to extend credit of up to ₹5 lakh each to 2 lakh young entrepreneurs.

PTI

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday presented a ₹3.39-lakh crore budget for 2023-24, with a proposal to waive agricultural income tax on tea gardens for two years and extend credit facility to young entrepreneurs.

She said the state GDP is projected to grow at 8.4% and the industry at 7.8% in the ongoing 2022-23 fiscal.

“I propose to provide ₹3.39-lakh crore budget for financial year 2023-24,” Ms. Bhattacharya said, while placing the financial statement in the assembly.

Announcing sops for the ailing tea sector and for rural areas, which will be witnessing panchayat polls soon, the finance minister said, “Agricultural income tax on tea gardens for 2023-24 and 2024-25 will be waived. Also, 11,500-km of rural roads will be constructed at a cost of ₹3,000 crore.” Besides, the budget also proposes full waiver of charges on irrigation water supplied to farms.

The minister also announced an additional dearness allowance of 3% for state government employees, including teachers and pensioners.

