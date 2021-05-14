Bengal farmers get benefits of PM Kisan scheme

Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata

14 May 2021 23:35 IST

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says Centre was delaying the transfer

The farmers in West Bengal on Friday got the benefits of PM Samman Kisan Nidhi even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused of the Centre of delaying the transfer.

About 7 lakh farmers in the State got benefits of the Central scheme where ₹2,000 were transferred to their bank accounts. During the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eighth instalment of over ₹20,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmer beneficiaries under the scheme.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has been a matter of confrontation between the Centre and the West Bengal government for almost three years. The non-implementation of the scheme has dominated the discourse during the recently concluded State Assembly election. Mr. Modi in his election speeches had claimed that ₹18,000 will be transferred to the bank accounts of 70 lakh farmers from the first Cabinet meeting of the BJP government.

Advertising

Advertising

The Trinamool Congress government had initially opposed the implementation of the scheme. It had said that the money should be disbursed through the State government. The TMC government had stated that the ‘Krishak Bandhu’ scheme of providing cash incentives to the farmers of the State is better that the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Open letter

In an open letter dated May 13, Ms. Banerjee accused the Centre of delaying the disbursal of money under the scheme and said the her had first started the ‘Krishak Bandhu’ scheme in 2018 which was a “model for entire country”.

“You all were supposed to get ₹18,000 but have received a very small amount. Even this sum would not have been transferred had we not fought for it. We will continue this fight till you get the entire allocation,” Ms. Banerjee said in her letter.

Meanwhile, the State Home Department in a tweet stated that West Bengal did not receive any invitation for the PM Kisan fund release programme. “Due to demand and actions of the CM and the GOWB, 7 lakh farmers of West Bengal got their due entitlement, the first instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi today by direct transfer as per data submitted by the State. The State will fight for its farmers. It is clarified that West Bengal did not receive any invitation for the PM Kisan fund release programme.”