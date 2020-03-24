Coronavirus | Bengal extends lockdown till March 31

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended a complete shutdown of the State till March 31, even as she said the situation was “grim and requires proactive action from all”.

“Please do not come out of your houses to play cricket on the roads,” she said in an appeal to the State’s youth. Addressing journalists, Ms. Banerjee said a task force headed by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha would continue to monitor the situation round the clock. The essential services would operate as per the government’s earlier order.

The Chief Minister, who said that she would initiate continuous visits to various State-run hospitals, to create awareness about the “dangerous virus”, proceeded to the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata, where she handed over masks to the hospital authority.

Ms. Banerjee also announced a new scheme Prachesta (endeavour) to provide financial assistance to workers.

Flight passengers stranded at NSCBI Airport during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

“We have limited resources. Many have told me that they want to contribute to a fund [to fight the coronavirus epidemic] and I would request everybody to come together to contribute to the fund. We need support,” Ms. Banerjee said at the press conference.

People in deep financial crisis would also be given a monthly financial assistance of ₹100, she said.

Meanwhile, a colleague of a person who died after being infected by the virus, was also admitted in a State-run hospital with breathing problems.

However, as of now, it is not clear whether the colleague had also tested positive for COVID-19.