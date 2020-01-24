Bengal CPI(M) wants RS seat for Yechury

The West Bengal unit of the CPI (M) has renewed it's call to send party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury to Rajya Sabha in April this year when five members from the State will retire. The State unit had raised this demand in the recently concluded meeting of the Central Committee (CC), the highest executive body of the party, in Thiruvanathapuram.

“It’s immaterial who spoke at the CC meeting. What is important right now is that in the given context, someone like Sitaram Yechury can present the Left and the opposition's voice adequately at the national level that is the general feeling,” Sujan Chakraborty, legislative leader of CPI(M) in West Bengal told The Hindu.

Mr Chakraborty had raised the the issue during the CC meeting, though, according to sources, there was no further discussion on it. The CC meeting was held from January 17-19.

Mr. Yechury was in Rajya Sabha from 2005 to 2017. However, in 2017, the party refused to renominate him from West Bengal, though the Congress had offered the seat to the CPI(M). The party refused on the account that it has strict policy of not giving more than two consecutive terms in the Upper House. The party argued that as the General Secretary, Mr Yechury needed to concentrate on organisational work. Also at that time there was intense struggle within the party on it’s political stand with respect to the Congress.

Currently, the Left parties put together have 28 seats in the West Bengal Assembly. In April, five members from the State will retire. Four of these seats will go to the ruling Trinamool Congress. The opposition can make a bid for the fifth seat, which currently is held by Ritabrata Banerjee. Mr Banerjee was sent to upper house by CPI (M) but was expelled from the party in 2017. To send one member to the upper house any party needs support of 46 legislators. To send Mr Yechury, CPI (M) will again need support from the Congress.

“The political tactics can't be constant for next 20 years. The question we need to ask is who can represent the Left and the opposition in a best way,” Mr Chakraborty added. The West Bengal State secretariat will have to clear Mr Yechury’s appointment which ultimately has to be cleared by the Polit Bureau. If he is renominated this will be third term for Mr Yechury in Rajya Sabha.