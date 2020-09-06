Bengal COVID-19 infections touch 1.8 lakh, deaths cross 3,500

West Bengal on Saturday recorded 3,042 new cases of COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,77,701. The State recorded 58 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 3,510. With more patients being discharged than the new infections, the discharge rate of the State further improved to 84.86%. Active cases in the State stood at 23,390.
Of the 58 deaths in the past 24 hours, 18 people died in Kolkata and 14 in North 24 Parganas, and six in Howrah. The deaths due to contagious viral infection climbed to 1,368 in Kolkata, 797 in North 24 Parganas, and 402 in Howrah. These three districts account for over 73% of all deaths in the State.
In terms of fresh COVID-19 infections recorded in the past 24 hours, North 24 Parganas recorded the highest with 559 infections, taking the total infections in the district to 37,121. Kolkata recorded 548 new infections, taking the total number of infections in the metropolis to 42,543.
Howrah district registered 122 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total infections to 14,087. The three districts account for almost 52% of all the infections recorded in the State. The State tested 45,781 samples in the past 24 hours, taking total samples tested so far to 21.12 lakh.
