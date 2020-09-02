West Bengal COVID-19 infections touch 1.65 lakh

Bars allowed to serve liquor outside containment zones

West Bengal recorded 2,943 infections of COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the number to 1,65,721.

The State recorded 55 deaths in the past 24 hours. Eleven of the deaths were recorded from Kolkata taking the number in the city to 1,301. The North 24 Parganas recorded 12 deaths taking the total in the district to 751.

Kolkata recorded 551 cases of infections taking the number to 40,708 and the North 24 Parganas 663 taking the number to 34,531. With more people getting discharged in the past 24 hours than the number of infections, the discharge rate has improved to 83.04%.

Operating hours

The government has allowed bars to open outside containment zones as the phase four of nationwide unlock is in progress. “Service of liquor for consumption may take place within any service area attached to a bar. The operating hours will be according to the opening hours of food service in restaurants as specified by appropriate authorities in view of the pandemic situation,” the Excise department said.

It said bars will be required to put in place adequate arrangements to ensure strict adherence to social distancing norms, such as hand hygiene, frequent sanitisation and wearing of masks. The government has extended the lockdown in the containment zones to September 30. It has also decided to keep schools and colleges closed till September 30 and will observe complete lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12.