Bengal COVID-19 cases cross 1.41 lakh

West Bengal on Monday recorded 2,967 cases of COVID-19 infections taking the total to 1,41,837. It recorded 57 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the number to 2,851. With more patients being discharged, the active cases declined by 27,694. The discharge rate stands at 78.46%.
Of the 57 deaths in the past 24 hours, 13 were in Kolkata, 12 in the North 24 Parganas and nine in Howrah. The North 24 Parganas recorded higher cases (700) than Kolkata (465) for the fifth consecutive day.
The State tested 35,267 samples in the past 24 hours taking the total to 15,96,578.
The authorities of the Tarapith temple in Birbhum have decided to open the premises during the day.
