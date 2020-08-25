Other States

Bengal COVID-19 cases cross 1.41 lakh

With more patients being discharged, the active cases declined by 27,694.

With more patients being discharged, the active cases declined by 27,694.   | Photo Credit: AP

West Bengal on Monday recorded 2,967 cases of COVID-19 infections taking the total to 1,41,837. It recorded 57 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the number to 2,851. With more patients being discharged, the active cases declined by 27,694. The discharge rate stands at 78.46%.

Of the 57 deaths in the past 24 hours, 13 were in Kolkata, 12 in the North 24 Parganas and nine in Howrah. The North 24 Parganas recorded higher cases (700) than Kolkata (465) for the fifth consecutive day.

The State tested 35,267 samples in the past 24 hours taking the total to 15,96,578.

The authorities of the Tarapith temple in Birbhum have decided to open the premises during the day.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2020 12:08:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bengal-covid-19-cases-cross-141-lakh/article32433190.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story