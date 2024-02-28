Bengal Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi quits party, hints at joining BJP

February 28, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi resigned from the party on February 28, claiming "lack of respect" within the organisation.

Mr. Bagchi, who had his head tonsured after being released on bail following his arrest over comments against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last year, sent his resignation letter to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, with copies to party state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and general secretary and state in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

When contacted, Mr. Bagchi said, "Maybe people will call me anti-party now. But, I have been saying one thing again and again that I am against Congress joining hands with the corrupt TMC."

The Congress and the TMC are part of the opposition bloc INDIA.

"The Congress top leadership does not give any importance to the West Bengal unit. So, I do not want to compromise my self-respect and stay in it," he added.

Asked about his future plans, he hinted at joining the BJP.

"You have to wait a day or two. Everything will be clear... but I would like to say that at the moment it's only BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who can oust the Trinamool Congress government from West Bengal," he said.

After being released on bail in March last year, Mr. Bagchi had his head tonsured and vowed to not grow hair till the Mamata Banerjee government is in power in the state.

