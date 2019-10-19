Bengal Cong. spokesperson ‘arrested’

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday accused the West Bengal police of “arresting” party spokesperson Samanay Bandopadhyay for circulating posts critical of the Trinamool Congress government.

‘Arrested from home’

Family members and party sources said that Mr. Bandopadhyay was “arrested” by a team of Purulia district police from his home in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday evening.

The West Bengal police and Purulia district police neither confirmed nor denied having arrested or detained Mr. Bandopadhyay.

“We will get back to you,” a senior official of Purulia police said when enquired about the alleged arrest.

Mr. Bandopadhyay is known for his staunch criticism of the TMC government through his social media posts.

“The arrest of Samanay Bandopadhyay is a classic example of intolerance of the highest order. Mr. Bandopadhyay was arrested from his home for criticising the State government. Such blatant attack on the freedom of speech and expression by the government will not stop us from protesting against the ruling dispensation. We condemn such undemocratic assault on the freedom of speech and political terrorism unleashed by the Mamata Banerjee government,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

Reacting to the allegations, senior TMC leader and party Chief Whip in State Assembly Nirmal Ghosh said, “Mr. Bandopadhyay has been arrested as there were several criminal charges against him. It has nothing to do with criticism of the State government.”

The BJP leadership also slammed the State government over the arrest.

The CPI(M) and Congress activists on Friday staged a protest outside Khardah police station against the alleged arrest.

Mr. Bandopadhyay’s house at Sodepur falls under the jurisdiction of Khardah police station.

The incident is reminiscent of the arrest of Jadavpur University professor Ambikesh Mahapatra in April 2012 for posting cartoons of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Internet.