ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal CM distributes ex gratia, appointment letters to kin of Odisha train accident victims

June 07, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KOLKATA

Mamata Banerjee says it is the biggest railway accident yet efforts are being made to suppress facts

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at a function for providing monetary help to the victims and the family members of the Balasore train accident, in Kolkata on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday distributed ex gratia to the kin of Odisha train accident victims. During the event held at the Kolkata Netaji Indoor Stadium, Ms. Banerjee accused the Union government of suppressing facts.

“It is the biggest (railway) accident in this century, yet efforts are being made to suppress facts. We want to know why and how this incident took place,” she said. Since the triple train tragedy on June 2, the Trinamool Congress chairperson has targeted the Union government on issues like the absence of anti-collision devices, the figures of casualties varying and also the investigation by the CBI in the railway mishap.

ALSO READ
Mamata visiting Odisha to meet injured in train crash to get political dividend: BJP

“As per the latest figures, there are a total of 103 passengers from Bengal, who have lost their lives in the tragic incident. We have, so far, received 86 dead bodies; the remaining are yet to be identified. From this platform today, we have provided a compensation amount of ₹5,00,000 to the families of the 86 people who lost their lives,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Odisha train accident | Mamata visits accident site raises question on why anti collision device was not installed

Appointment letters

The Chief Minister said that apart from the monetary compensation, the State government had also given appointment letters to the kin of the deceased as Special Home Guard under the West Bengal Police. Ms. Banerjee, who was the former Railways Minister, has visited Odisha twice since the accident.

ALSO READ
CBI wrong choice to conduct an accident probe: WB CM

“There are 172 passengers who have suffered major injuries. For them, the State is giving ₹1,00,000 as compensation, ₹10,000 for their immediate requirements. These families will also be getting ₹2,000 for the next three months,” she said. Ms. Banerjee added that there were 72 passengers who had suffered major injuries and the State was giving ₹1,00,000 as compensation along with ₹10,000 for their immediate requirements.

The Chief Minister said that the State government would give education to 50 boys and 50 girls from the families affected by the tragedy. Ms. Banerjee urged officials from the government, including policemen, to coordinate with the grieving families and come to their aid if anyone wanted their children to continue their studies.

“From this platform today, we have provided a compensation amount of ₹5,00,000 to the families of the 86 people who lost their lives”Mamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Chief Minister

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US