Bengal CM distributes ex gratia, appointment letters to kin of Odisha train accident victims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday distributed ex gratia to the kin of Odisha train accident victims. During the event held at the Kolkata Netaji Indoor Stadium, Ms. Banerjee accused the Union government of suppressing facts.

“It is the biggest (railway) accident in this century, yet efforts are being made to suppress facts. We want to know why and how this incident took place,” she said. Since the triple train tragedy on June 2, the Trinamool Congress chairperson has targeted the Union government on issues like the absence of anti-collision devices, the figures of casualties varying and also the investigation by the CBI in the railway mishap.

“As per the latest figures, there are a total of 103 passengers from Bengal, who have lost their lives in the tragic incident. We have, so far, received 86 dead bodies; the remaining are yet to be identified. From this platform today, we have provided a compensation amount of ₹5,00,000 to the families of the 86 people who lost their lives,” she said.

Appointment letters

The Chief Minister said that apart from the monetary compensation, the State government had also given appointment letters to the kin of the deceased as Special Home Guard under the West Bengal Police. Ms. Banerjee, who was the former Railways Minister, has visited Odisha twice since the accident.

“There are 172 passengers who have suffered major injuries. For them, the State is giving ₹1,00,000 as compensation, ₹10,000 for their immediate requirements. These families will also be getting ₹2,000 for the next three months,” she said. Ms. Banerjee added that there were 72 passengers who had suffered major injuries and the State was giving ₹1,00,000 as compensation along with ₹10,000 for their immediate requirements.

The Chief Minister said that the State government would give education to 50 boys and 50 girls from the families affected by the tragedy. Ms. Banerjee urged officials from the government, including policemen, to coordinate with the grieving families and come to their aid if anyone wanted their children to continue their studies.

