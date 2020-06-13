Bengal breaches 10,000-mark

Kolkata

13 June 2020 07:09 IST

West Bengal on Friday recorded the highest single-day increase of 476 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 10,244. With nine more deaths, the death toll went up to 451. Four deaths were reported from Kolkata, two from Hooghly and one each from Nadia, South 24 Parganas and Howrah.

In the past 24 hours, 218 patients were discharged. The total number of recoveries stood at 4,206. The number of active cases was 5,587.

Of the 476 new cases, Kolkata recorded the highest of 111.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to “avoid overcrowding on buses” and requested “the private sector to operate from home as much as possible & allow relaxation in reporting time”. “We’ve ensured no one’s marked late in Govt offices. Visit public places only when urgent, always wear masks & stay safe!,” she wrote on Twitter.