Bengal BJP team likely to meet PM Modi to apprise him of pro-CAA campaigns, law and order situation

Protests in Kolkata against the NRC and CAA

Protests in Kolkata against the NRC and CAA   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mr. Modi is set to attend 150th anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust (KOPT) on January 12

A delegation of Bengal BJP leaders is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to the city from January 11, to brief him about the steps taken to counter the TMC’s “misinformation campaign” on the new citizenship law, party sources said.

The saffron party members were also planning to apprise him of the “deteriorating law and order situation” in the state during the meeting, scheduled to be held at Raj Bhavan, they said.

“We would like to meet him separately, during his visit, to apprise him about the worsening law and order situation in the State. We will tell him that the State government had allowed infiltrators to have a free run during protests in December,” a senior State BJP leader said.

Mr. Modi is set to attend 150th anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust (KOPT) on January 12, among other scheduled programmes.

“We plan to brief him about the steps taken by our state unit to counter the misinformation campaign by Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties,” he said.

Protests over the new law and a proposed pan-India NRC had rocked West Bengal mid-December.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the saffron camp of dividing masses on religious lines.

