Bengal BJP raises questions on Bhabanipur bypoll

Why no ECI announcement for other seats where bypolls are pending, it asks

The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Saturday raised questions on why bypoll to the Bhabanipur Assembly segment was announced by Election Commission of India (ECI) and not in all the other constituencies where bypolls are pending.

The ECI on Saturday announced elections to Samserjang and Jangipur in Murshidabad and Bhabanipur in Kolkata. They will go to the polls on September 30.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “Why elections are held in three Assembly constituencies and not in all the seven where bypolls are pending. Is it an election to help the Chief Minister retain her post. We do not think this is a correct decision.”

State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya stated that a decision of not holding polls in other constituencies where bypolls are pending did not go well with the reputation of the ECI.

Bypolls to Dinhata and Santipur are pending, as BJP MPs Nisith Pramanik and Jaganath Sarkar, who were elected from the seats, did not take oath as MLAs. The Gosaba seat in South 24 Parganas and Khardah in North 24 Parganas also fell vacant after the death of the winning candidates.

Trinamool welcomes development

The Trinamool Congress has welcomed the development. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was scheduled to visit north Bengal in the next few days, has cancelled her trip. Bypoll to Bhabanipur is being held, as TMC leader and Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay has resigned as its MLA.

Ms. Banerjee contested the 2021 polls from Nandigram and lost by a margin of 1,956 votes. She has represented Bhabanipur twice- in 2011 and 2016.