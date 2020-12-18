Bengal BJP raises concerns over burqa-clad voters

TMC condemns attempt to ‘communalise the elections’

A fresh row has erupted over West Bengal BJP’s letter to the Election Commission over the difficulty in verifying the identity of burqa-clad voters. The letter states that Central Police Force (CAPF) jawans are unable to establish the identity of female voters clad in burqas and demanded that adequate numbers of female CAPF personnel are deployed in minority areas.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was quick to dismiss the letter as an “insidious attempt to communalise the elections”.

“In minority (Muslims) areas, female voters normally come clad in burqa. It is not possible for the CPF jawans to establish their identity before permitting them entry in the booth. You are requested to ensure that these areas are mapped in advance and adequate numbers of female CPF are deployed,” the letter signed by four State BJP functionaries said.

The letter addressed to Deputy Election Commissioner, dated December 17 also alleged a sharp rise in the number of electors, especially in many parts that are close to Bangladesh border and that these are predominantly minority voters.

“As an example, we would draw your attention to 149 AC [Assembly Constituency] Kasba; 151 AC Sonarpur Uttar; 157 Metiabruz. In 149 AC Kasba ward number 66 there has been a rise of approximately 10% in the number of electors,” the letter signed by State BJP vice-presidents Pratap Banerjee, and Bharati Ghosh, and BJP leaders Shishir Bajoria and Sabyasachi Dutta.

TMC leader Omprakash Mishra said the letter was part of , “insidious and hideous attempt by which the BJP is attempting to communalise the process and conduct of free and fair elections”.

Prof Mishra said he cannot recollect any instance in the past where there has been such a “malafide intent” on the part of a ruling party to polarise the elections.