Bengal BJP chief sparks row with violent speech

Kolkata

20 June 2020 22:56 IST

Dilip Ghosh has called for revenge for murder of party worker

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has courted a fresh controversy by seeking revenge for the murder of a party supporter in Paschim Medinipur district.

“Bodlao hobey, bodolo hobey (There will be revenge, there will be change),” Mr. Ghosh posted on social media.

Mr Ghosh’s remarks were made in connection with the murder of Pawan Jana, a party worker who was killed at Chokaismailpur on June 17.

Referring to the slogan “Bodla noi, bodol chai (We don’t want revenge, we want change),” raised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she came to power in 2011 after 34 years of Left Front rule, Mr Ghosh said the TMC has unleashed unprecedented violence in the State. According to the him, 103 BJP workers have been killed under TMC regime.

Another threat

Another senior BJP leader later threatened to torch a police station over the death of Jana. Sayantan Basu, general secretary of the State unit, said he would torch the Dantan police station if anybody lays hands on BJP supporters.

“Do not do anything to the police now. But after this if anyone lays a hand on our supporters. I will torch Datan police station. I do not care who the police officer is,” Mr. Basu told party supporters after paying his respects to the dead worker along with Mr. Ghosh.

The BJP has alleged that Jana was killed by Trinamool Congress supporters.

According to the police, however, the murder had nothing to do with politics and Jana was killed owing to personal enmity. Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Anil Jana, the Trinamool Congress president for Paschim Medinipur district also added that murder has nothing to do with politics. He alleged the BJP of flouting physical distancing norms by organising a gathering and rally to pay respects to their party supporter.