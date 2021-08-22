Bengal BJP chief reiterates demand for bifurcation of State

Dilip Ghosh blames Trinamool chief for people’s dissatisfaction

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said the demands for bifurcation of the State were not unjustified.

The remark assumes political significance over similar statements made by BJP MPs from North Bengal and State’s Jangalmahal region. The Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have in the past severely criticised BJP leaders for raising such demand.

If they (BJP MPs) have raised such demands these are not unjustified. John Barla is a public representative; it is his duty to listen to and raise the opinion of people who have elected him. He has only done that. The party may have a different stand. It will think about it,” Mr. Ghosh said, with Alipurduar MP John Barla by his side. Mr. Barla, now Minister of State in the Union Government was the first to raise the issue a few weeks ago after the State Assembly polls.

The State BJP president went to on to blame Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for people raising such demands.

“The entire responsibility of this lies with Mamata Banerjee. 75 years after independence why do the people of north Bengal have to go other States for jobs, education and healthcare facilities? In Jangalmahal the situation is the same. Why the women in Jangalmahal will have to depend on sal and tendu leaves for livelihood. Why do they have to go Odisha, Ranchi and Gujarat for jobs,” Mr. Ghosh said.

While north Bengal refers to areas north of the Farraka Barrage, the southwestern part of the State with patchy forest is called Jangalmahal region. The State BJP president said demands of separate State have been raised in the hills for several years in the name of Gorkhaland.

“Didi (Ms. Banerjee) also had an alliance with parties raising Gorkhaland. The GTA agreement was signed by her keeping the issue of Gorkhaland alive,” he alleged.

Mr Ghosh’s remarks triggered strong reactions from the Trinamool Congress which said the BJP is trying to raise sectarian issues for their political interests.