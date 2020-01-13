Other States

Bengal BJP chief courts controversy over remarks against anti-CAA protesters

Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh  

Those involved in arson and damaging public property will be shot “like the same way in Uttar Pradesh”, says Dilip Ghosh

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh courted controversy on Sunday by threatening to shoot and kill those involved in damaging public property “like the same way in Uttar Pradesh“.

Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal’s Nadia district, Ghosh came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge” on those destroying railway property and public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state in December last year.

“Is it the father’s property of those who are setting public property on fire? How can they destroy government property built on tax payers’ money!” Mr. Ghosh said.

He said, “The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka did the right thing by opening fire on these anti-national elements (during anti-CAA protests).”

The BJP leader said those involved in arson and damaging public property will be shot “like the same way in Uttar Pradesh”.

“They will come here, enjoy all the facilities and destroy country’s property. Is it their zamindari!” he asked.

Mr. Ghosh also called for identifying those “sabotaging the interests” of Hindu Bengalis.

He claimed that there are two crore “Muslim infiltrators” in the country.

“One crore alone is in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is trying to protect them,” he alleged.

