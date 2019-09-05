Bengal Assembly to discuss Assam NRC issue

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly will discuss a resolution on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam on Friday. A proposal for holding the discussion on the issue was tabled by the Left party members. Congress MLAs have also supported a discussion on the issue. The proposal for discussion was agreed at the Business Advisory Committee meeting.
Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been one of the most vocal critics of the NRC. Ms. Banerjee had described it as a botched up exercise when the final NRC list was released on August 31.
According to government sources, the Chief Minister will also participate in the discussions on Friday.
