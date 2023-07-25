HamberMenu
Bengal Assembly adjourned for day after obituary references

July 25, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Kolkata: MLAs present during West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi’s speech on the 1st day of the Budget session of West Bengal Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Friday.

Kolkata: MLAs present during West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi’s speech on the 1st day of the Budget session of West Bengal Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The West Bengal Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday after obituary references to eminent personalities who died recently.

Obituary references were made to eminent Bengali writers Samaresh Majumdar and Sasthipada Chattopadhyay, former state minister Dawa Lama and former MLAs Prabodh Purkait, Dr. Tarun Adhikary.

Later, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay convened an all-party meeting, but it was not attended by the opposition BJP and ISF.

The House will take up reports of different standing committees on Tuesday and Wednesday to be followed by the question and answer session from Thursday, officials said.

Top News Today

