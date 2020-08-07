Bengal announces slew of measures as COVID-19 infections, mortalities rise

Kolkata

07 August 2020 03:00 IST

Doctors to be appointed through walk-in interviews; details of every patient to be made available

The Bengal government on Thursday announced a number of initiatives for containment of COVID-19 pandemic including a new patient management system and appointment of over 500 doctors and medical staff to meet the exigencies.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the State will try to make details of every patient available. He said 4,133 of the 22,000 active cases are hospitalised. “While 1,144 of the 4,133 are suffering from serious ailments, 1,043 have moderate symptoms and 1,946 mild symptoms,” he said.

The Chief Secretary said the State has already achieved its target of 25,000 tests a day. The government tested 25,224 samples in the past 24 hours taking the number to 10.28 lakh so far.

The State government has also decided to appoint doctors through walk-in interviews. Mr. Sinha said 500 doctors and technicians will be appointed by the Health department and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the discharge rate stood at 70.34%. The State government said 87% COVID-19 victims have co-morbidities.

The State recorded the highest increase of 2,954 infections in the past 24 hours with cases increasing to 86,754. Of the 56 deaths in the past 24 hours, 27 were recorded in Kolkata and 14 in the North 24 Parganas.