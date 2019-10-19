Other States

Bengal allows students’ union polls in 4 varsities

After putting students’ union polls on hold for over two years in four State universities, the West Bengal government has allowed the varsities to conduct elections whenever they deem appropriate. A letter in this regard was sent by the Higher Education Department to the V-Cs of Jadavpur University, Presidency University, Rabindra Bharati University and Diamond Harbour Women’s University.

